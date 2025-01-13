Nole Gameday

Former FSU WR Has A Slow Playoff Debut, Could Capitalize In Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman struggled to get things going on Sunday against the Broncos but the Ravens come to town next week.

Jackson Bakich

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) watches the play on the Jumbotron during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) watches the play on the Jumbotron during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman appeared in his first playoff game for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He struggled to get things going against the Denver Broncos, recording just one reception for five yards on three targets. He did, however, score a two-point conversion on a throw from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to the right side of the endzone.

READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program

During the regular season, Coleman had 29 receptions on 57 targets for 556 yards (19.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.

Perhaps his most impressive performance came against the Tennessee Titans. Coleman put up 125 receiving yards on just four receptions (including a 57-yard catch).

Upon being selected in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bills, Coleman immediately won the hearts of fans around the country with his loveable antics with the media. He also garnered high expectations heading into his rookie season following an impressive year in Tallahassee.

During his only season with the Seminoles after transferring from Michigan State, Coleman had 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Bills will remain in Buffalo next week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 19 at 6:30 ET. The Ravens have a top-10 defense but a bottom-tier passing defense (31st) that Allen and Coleman could take advantage of. The Ravens’ run defense, however, is the best in the league as they only give up 80 yards a game.

Therefore, the Bills passing offense will need to take advantage of the Ravens’ secondary, and former FSU star Coleman could be a beneficiary of this game plan.

READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami

• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs

 LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month

 Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros