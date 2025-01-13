Former FSU WR Has A Slow Playoff Debut, Could Capitalize In Divisional Round
Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman appeared in his first playoff game for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He struggled to get things going against the Denver Broncos, recording just one reception for five yards on three targets. He did, however, score a two-point conversion on a throw from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to the right side of the endzone.
During the regular season, Coleman had 29 receptions on 57 targets for 556 yards (19.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.
Perhaps his most impressive performance came against the Tennessee Titans. Coleman put up 125 receiving yards on just four receptions (including a 57-yard catch).
Upon being selected in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bills, Coleman immediately won the hearts of fans around the country with his loveable antics with the media. He also garnered high expectations heading into his rookie season following an impressive year in Tallahassee.
During his only season with the Seminoles after transferring from Michigan State, Coleman had 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Bills will remain in Buffalo next week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 19 at 6:30 ET. The Ravens have a top-10 defense but a bottom-tier passing defense (31st) that Allen and Coleman could take advantage of. The Ravens’ run defense, however, is the best in the league as they only give up 80 yards a game.
Therefore, the Bills passing offense will need to take advantage of the Ravens’ secondary, and former FSU star Coleman could be a beneficiary of this game plan.
