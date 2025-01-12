Former Florida State Wide Receiver Transferring To MAC Program
Florida State has retooled its wide receiver room through the NCAA Transfer Portal after multiple starters and contributors moved on from Tallahassee. The Seminoles will have an array of different pass-catchers to support quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos in 2025.
Earlier this week, former FSU wide receiver Darion Williamson announced his transfer to Miami (OH). Williamson entered the portal in December to explore his options elsewhere. The veteran spent the last five seasons with the Seminoles after signing with the program as a three-star prospect in Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class in 2020.
This past season, Williamson appeared in all 12 games, contributing on special teams and as a member of the wide receiver rotation on offense. He caught five passes for 71 yards, including a 35-yard reception in the loss to SMU in September.
In total, Williamson appeared in 41 games, making two starts, and hauled in 35 receptions for 454 yards and one touchdown. His best performance with the Seminoles came in 2022 in a victory against Boston College where he caught five passes for 98 yards in one half of action.
The Tennessee native had a ton of potential but injuries limited his contributions over the years. He'll have a chance to instantly play a big role on a Miami (OH) squad that is losing its top three wide receivers.
Williamson stands at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. Williamson got an extra year due to COVID-19 and redshirted in 2022. Williamson played in five games that season but one of those appearances was in the bowl game against Oklahoma, which doesn't count towards the redshirt rule.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott. The program also landed USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson and Tennessee wide receiver transfer Squirrel White.
Last month, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
Williamson is one of 19 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, freshman defensive end DD Holmes, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, senior wide receiver Malik Benson, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have also declared their intentions to move on.
