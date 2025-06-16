Former FSU star RB Trey Benson expected to elevate role with Cardinals
Former Florida State football running back Trey Benson is looking to make more of an impact for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025 as he lines up in the backfield alongside NFL veteran James Conner.
Bob McManaman of Arizona Central reports Benson has a tremendous amount of confidence regarding his production despite recording just over 250 rushing yards, one touchdown, and 16 first downs on 63 carries last year.
His teammate, Conner, is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
“I feel like I’ll get more opportunities and help James out more,” Benson said. “I feel like we can have two RB1’s on this team, and that’s my mindset this year is two RB1’s.”
There doesn't seem to be any animosity whatsoever between the two, however, as Conner is incredibly supportive of Benson and even described him as a "freak athlete" with a great work ethic.
To add on, Benson refers to Conner as a top-five running back in the game who goes under the radar.
“He’s one of the best runners I’ve ever seen, and I feel like the people in the media don’t give him credit. He’s one of the top running backs in the league – he’s top five to me – and I’m always telling him that. He proves it each and every day," Benson said.
Trey Benson was incredibly effective during his time in Tallahassee. At Florida State, Benson played in 26 games and recorded 1,896 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 6.1 yards per attempt on 310 carries.
