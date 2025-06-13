Nole Gameday

Florida State targets Big Ten commit in potential flip scenario

The Seminoles are trying to flip a recruit who recently visited Tallahassee.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Florida State's 2025 class was punctuated by multiple flips late in the recruiting cycle. The Seminoles landed a few big fish, securing four-star running back Ousmane Kromah from Georgia, four-star defensive lineman Tylon Lee from Ole Miss, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs from UCF, and three-star quarterback Kevin Sperry from Oklahoma.

That's a trend the coaching staff would like to keep going in #Tribe26. Multiple recruits that Florida State is pursuing are currently committed to other schools. But, as fans of recruiting know, surprises are waiting around every corner.

Earlier this week, three-star tight end and Purdue commit, Ar'Mari Towns, was in Tallahassee to compete at FSU's big man and 7-on-7 camp. The trip provided Towns with a chance to spend a lot of time with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.

It appears the Seminoles are getting back in his ear. Florida State previously offered Towns back in January shortly after he made his way to campus for a Junior Day. They reaffirmed their interest in the rising senior following his return to town.

Towns committed to Purdue back in April but FSU could pitch him on staying closer to home. The Seminoles will likely try to get in for an official visit later this summer or into the season.

Florida State has been forced to re-evaluate its tight end board after four-star Evan Jacobson cancelled his visit to campus and three-star Isaac Jensen committed to Missouri.

As a junior, Towns caught 10 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 882 overall prospect, the No. 45 TE, and the No. 34 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 30 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to the haul.

Other targets at the tight end spot include recruits such as four-star Xavier Tiller, four-star Heze Kent, three-star Julius Miles, three-star Landen Miree, and three-star Kai Wesley.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

