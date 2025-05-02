Former FSU star makes viral statement after Knicks beat Pistons
The Detroit Pistons trailed the New York Knicks by three points with 4.1 seconds remaining in their season. After fumbling away a seven-point lead late in the game, the Pistons still had an opportunity to force overtime and stay afloat in the NBA Playoffs.
Rising star Cade Cunningham inbounded the ball and quickly got it back. As the Knicks tried to foul, Cunningham noticed a wide-open Malik Beasley and fired a pass his way. One of the top three-point shooters in the league, surely Beasley would give the Pistons a chance. Instead, the ball bounced off his hands for a turnover and cemented Detroit's collapse.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star quarterback shockingly announces retirement
The Knicks closed the contest on an improbable 11-1 run to end the series and advance to the second round. It was a promising campaign for the Pistons, one of their best in years, but the ending was bittersweet.
While speaking to the media following the contest, Beasley made a statement that is already going viral.
"Obviously the pain hurt. AT was pissed, he is the best defender in the world, he felt like he should've got a stop on that last possession," Beasley said to reporters. "I'm the best shooter in the world, I feel like I should've been at my best on that last possession."
"With that being said, you can't dwell on it too much, you got to get ready for the next season. This is my favorite part of the season - the offseason," Beasley added. "This is where I get better and just got to stay in tune with the guys and continue to get better this whole summer."
Beasley scored 20 points on 6/13 shooting from three-point range while adding 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 minutes. He was a game-high +17.
On the season, Beasley played in all 82 games and averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 27.8 minutes per contest. He shot a blistering 41.6% from three-point range while finishing second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting behind Boston's Payton Pritchard.
Beasley played on a one-year/$6 million deal with the Pistons in 2024-25. He's arguably earned more money with his performance and it sounds like there's mutual interest for him to stick around in Detroit.
Which Former Florida State Players Are In The NBA?
G Terance Mann - Atlanta Hawks
F Patrick Williams - Chicago Bulls
G Malik Beasley - Detroit Pistons
F Jonathan Isaac- Orlando Magic
G Devin Vassell - San Antonio Spurs
F Scottie Barnes - Toronto Raptors
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok