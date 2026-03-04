Giants Release Captain Bobby Okereke: How Will New York Replace its Linebacker?

The Giants are making some changes ahead of the new league year as coach John Harbaugh gets started at constructing his roster.

The team is reportedly set to release veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Okereke, 29, was one of the team’s defensive captains in 2025 and has spent the last three years in New York. Last season, he had 143 tackles, one sack, six pass defenses and a fumble recovery while appearing in all 17 games.

Okereke was set to enter the final season of his four-year contract with the Giants, but the team opted to cut ties with him a year in advance in order to clear some cap space. Okereke would have carried a cap hit of $14.54 million in 2026, and the decision to cut him will save the team $9 million.

Okereke is a former third-round pick and he’s now set to enter NFL free agency for the second time in his career. An experienced veteran and a locker room leader during his time with the Giants, there figures to be a handful of teams that will express interest in him on the open market.

As for the Giants, they could look to shore up the middle linebacker position and find his replacement in free agency or via the draft. Let’s look at how the Giants may address the inside linebacker position this offseason.

Draft options

Sonny Styles

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is a projected first-round pick in 2026. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Giants have been linked as a possible destination for standout safety-turned-linebacker Sonny Styles out of Ohio State. Styles impressed at the NFL combine and had a prolific college career for the Buckeyes, with 182 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in his last two seasons in Columbus. A projected early first-round pick, Styles could be a franchise cornerstone and develop into a leader on defense in New York.

CJ Allen

CJ Allen is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Allen could potentially fall to the Giants in the early second round, though they’d more likely need to trade up for him. Allen had 88 tackles, three tackles for loss and four pass defenses last season for the Bulldogs. If the Giants are not planning on selecting Styles at No. 5, the Georgia product could be another dynamic option to bolster the middle of the defense.

Anthony Hill Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr. had 31.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perhaps a bit more likely to fall into the second round, Hill was exceptional at Texas during his three seasons with the program. He recorded 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2024, and was enjoying a strong season in 2025 before suffering a season-ending hand injury. He’s one of the best linebackers in the class and could develop into a key player for the Giants.

Free Agency

Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd is set to hit the open market, and he should draw considerable interest from many teams. He was outstanding in the middle of the Jaguars’ defense last season, recording five interceptions and 81 tackles. At 27 years old, Lloyd is right in his prime and could become a leader for a young Giants team.

Kaden Elliss

Kaden Elliss will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Elliss is one of the NFL’s best pass rushing inside linebackers, and could be a great addition to the Giants’ defense in free agency. Elliss hasn’t missed a single game over the last three seasons, and could be a valuable locker room presence, much like Okereke was during his stay in New York. Elliss had at least three sacks, 100 tackles and eight tackles for loss in each season he spent in Atlanta.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated