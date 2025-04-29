FSU football star predicted to go first round in 2026 NFL Draft
The Florida State Seminoles have produced two first-round picks during Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee. Former Seminole star pass-rushers Jared Verse and Jermaine Johnson II have both made a positive impact early in their professional careers.
Could a current standout in the trenches in Tallahassee be Norvell's next first-round selection?
In a way-too-early 2026 mock draft published by the 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs, FSU redshirt senior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. found himself going off the board at No. 31 overall to the Baltimore Ravens. Crabbs believes Jackson Jr. could boost his stock during his final season at the college level.
"Baltimore will miss Michael Pierce, even if Travis Jones is ready to be "the man" in the middle. Still, the Ravens always aspire to be deep in the trenches," Crabbs wrote.
"Jackson Jr. is a 330-pound defender in the middle who enjoyed a breakout campaign with Florida State in 2024, posting 30 pressures," Crabbs added. "If he takes another leap, he could be in line as a rising member of the class."
Jackson is coming off a junior season where he started all 12 games and totaled a career-high 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble. He recorded a season-high five tackles against North Carolina and added two sacks against Miami. Jackson was named an All-ACC honorable mention and was presented with the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.
The Florida native was forced to sit out for the majority of the 2023 season after his eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA. He made his FSU debut in the Orange Bowl against Georgia, finishing the contest with three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Jackson began his college career in 2021 after signing with Maryland as a three-star prospect. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman, racking up 22 tackles for the Terrapins. Jackson transferred from the program following the season and spent the 2022 campaign at Miami.
In 12 starts with the Hurricanes, Jackson totaled 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass breakup.
Jackson chose not to follow longtime friend and FSU teammate, Joshua Farmer, to the 2025 NFL Draft. Farmer was ultimately selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round. Jackson will be able to use his friend as an example while he tries to increase his stock next fall.
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
