FSU Legend Charlie Ward Named USA Basketball Assistant Coach For 2025 Nike Hoop Summit
Florida State Heisman winner and NBA veteran Charlie Ward has been named an assistant coach for USA Basketball's men's team at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. Ward has been the head coach of Florida State University Schools (Florida High) men's basketball team since 2018.
READ MORE: Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal
During his time at Florida State, Ward excelled in both football and basketball, taking both programs to new heights.
Ward was perhaps the main catalyst of the shotgun offense in the world of football. After some struggles in the traditional, under-center offense, Ward threw for over 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also ran for over 300 yards and four TDs. He was awarded the Heisman Trophy, Florida State's first athlete to do so.
Moreover, Ward and the Seminoles won Bobby Bowden and FSU's first national championship. Days after being named the Heisman winner for that year, the 'Noles squeaked out a victory over the powerhouse Nebraska football program.
He then decided to play in the NBA instead of the NFL, where he played for the Knicks for 10 seasons, and San Antonio and Houston for one year each.
The Nike Hoop Summit, which includes both a men's and women's contest, features the top American high school athletes facing off against a World Team of top international players 19 and younger, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
The 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, which will be televised live on USA Network and streamed on Peacock, will tip off with the women’s game at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT followed by the men’s game at approx. 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'