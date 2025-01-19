Nole Gameday

FSU Legend Charlie Ward Named USA Basketball Assistant Coach For 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Ward has been coaching the Florida High men's basketball team since 2018.

Jackson Bakich

Florida High head coach Charlie Ward looks on from the sidelines in a game between Florida High and Andrew Jackson on Jan. 21, 2023, at Florida High. The Seminoles won 56-40. J9t2336
Florida State Heisman winner and NBA veteran Charlie Ward has been named an assistant coach for USA Basketball's men's team at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. Ward has been the head coach of Florida State University Schools (Florida High) men's basketball team since 2018.

During his time at Florida State, Ward excelled in both football and basketball, taking both programs to new heights.

Ward was perhaps the main catalyst of the shotgun offense in the world of football. After some struggles in the traditional, under-center offense, Ward threw for over 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also ran for over 300 yards and four TDs. He was awarded the Heisman Trophy, Florida State's first athlete to do so.

Moreover, Ward and the Seminoles won Bobby Bowden and FSU's first national championship. Days after being named the Heisman winner for that year, the 'Noles squeaked out a victory over the powerhouse Nebraska football program.

He then decided to play in the NBA instead of the NFL, where he played for the Knicks for 10 seasons, and San Antonio and Houston for one year each.

The Nike Hoop Summit, which includes both a men's and women's contest, features the top American high school athletes facing off against a World Team of top international players 19 and younger, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, which will be televised live on USA Network and streamed on Peacock, will tip off with the women’s game at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT followed by the men’s game at approx. 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.    

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

