FSU legend makes massive career announcement

Lee Corso, the legendary broadcaster for ESPN on College GameDay will make his final appearance on the program on Saturday, Aug. 30 – Week 1 of the 2025 college football season – at a destination to be announced later this spring.
According to ESPN, the network will also present special programming celebrating Corso in the days leading up to Aug. 30 .
Lee Corso played quarterback and cornerback for the Florida State Seminoles from 1953-57. He was dubbed the "Sunshine Scooter" for his quickness as he racked up a then-school-record of 14 interceptions on defense. He also served as a graduate assistant for FSU one year after his playing days were over.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said per ESPN. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso added: “ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans…truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful.”
Alongside playing and coaching in Tallahassee, Corso has another connection to the program.
When College GameDay went on the road for the first time, it chose South Bend for the "Game of the Century" between #2 Notre Dame and #1 Florida State. Corso stuck with his Seminoles during the pick, but the Fighting Irish came out on top.
However, Corso also has a connection to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Sunshine Scooter made his first "headgear" pick when he donned the Brutus mascot head in 1996. He's worn the Buckeyes headgear 45 times.
With two marquee matchups on the weekend of Aug. 30, ESPN and Corso will have a decision to make: Go to Tallahassee for the FSU-Alabama game, or go to Columbus for the Ohio State-Texas game?
Both the fan bases and locations have legitimate claims for wanting Corso to end his career in their presence.
