Jameis Winston offers advice to young NFL QB during interview
Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston was recently interviewed by former head coach Jon Gruden and offered some wisdom to Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. who also participated in the discussion.
READ MORE: A small change to note to Florida State's off-field staff
Winston stressed the importance of preparation from both an individual and team aspect.
"Well, I think the biggest thing that you learn from me is the confidence in how I go about the game, the preparation that I put into learning who my people are and who I'm facing," began Winston. "Like, studying, does he like press [defense] more? Does he like [the Bell defense] more? Working with my receivers, telling them, hey man, like every in-breaking route, we're gonna tear this guy up. But on the outbreaking routes, I need you to come negative because he sits on him, and he drives on the football. So I just think that extra piece of being able to involve the other guys around you, for all of y'all to be on the same page for the common good."
Furthermore, the NFL free agent shared that Penix Jr. can also learn from Winston's "bad experiences" and focus on winning games in a group effort on the field, rather than be a gunslinger and win games strictly through individual effort.
"One thing that I do want you to take away from my bad experiences is that we have the ability to win a game when it matters most, and when it matters most is from the first play to the last play," Winston said. "Sometimes, I like to jump ahead and put the game in my own hands, because I know I have the ability to do that. So I just encourage you through our conversations is do what's required on every given play."
Finally, Winston went into more detail on what is "required" of a QB to win at a high level, even when it doesn't necessarily seem as productive.
"You don't have to do necessarily what you want to do; do what's required. And sometimes, that might be checking the ball down. Sometimes, that might be taking a sack. Sometimes, that might be if you know it's cover 2, and you got a shot play, and you really want to throw this shot play, sometimes, that might be telling yourself, 'Hey, let me get out of this, coach gon' cuss me out because I changed the play.' Let's check it to a wide zone run, just to get efficient yards on that so we can be in 2nd and 6," concluded Winston.
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry