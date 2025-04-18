Jameis Winston goes viral for 'Crab' Touchdown Pass
Former Florida State star Jameis Winston made headlines during his college years with a Publix two-minute drill, scrambling out of the sliding doors with a bounty in hand. Now, the New York Giants quarterback has embraced his youthful antics and gone viral in the Big Apple.
Winston's latest 'fresh catch' came at a Fulton Fish Market event, where he delivered a perfect seafood spiral of crab legs to an employee.
It seems like every time you put a camera in front of "Famous Jameis," he turns something into gold. Known for his inspiring pre-game speeches, he has recently gone viral while patrolling the streets of New Orleans on a bicycle as a FOX Sports digital correspondent and giving Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown pointers on his touchdown celebrations.
Winston signed a two-year deal, ensuring his time in New York will last beyond the 2025 season. The Giants also signed veteran QB Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, and if they decide not to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, he could end up being the lone signal-caller under contract for 2026.
The Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 BCS National Champion is on his fourth team after being drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started seven games in Cleveland last season, throwing for 2,121 yards on a 61.1% completion rate, with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Leaning into past transgressions and laughing at himself is all part of the package for the man who loves to eat his "W's." Whether a "Red Alaskan King Crab" call appears on Brian Daboll's playsheet next season remains to be seen.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
