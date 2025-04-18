Nole Gameday

Jameis Winston goes viral for 'Crab' Touchdown Pass

From Publix to the pros, Winston shells out laughs with a perfect pass of crab legs.

Tommy Mire

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Former Florida State star Jameis Winston made headlines during his college years with a Publix two-minute drill, scrambling out of the sliding doors with a bounty in hand. Now, the New York Giants quarterback has embraced his youthful antics and gone viral in the Big Apple.

Winston's latest 'fresh catch' came at a Fulton Fish Market event, where he delivered a perfect seafood spiral of crab legs to an employee.

It seems like every time you put a camera in front of "Famous Jameis," he turns something into gold. Known for his inspiring pre-game speeches, he has recently gone viral while patrolling the streets of New Orleans on a bicycle as a FOX Sports digital correspondent and giving Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown pointers on his touchdown celebrations.

Winston signed a two-year deal, ensuring his time in New York will last beyond the 2025 season. The Giants also signed veteran QB Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, and if they decide not to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, he could end up being the lone signal-caller under contract for 2026.

The Heisman Trophy winner and 2013 BCS National Champion is on his fourth team after being drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started seven games in Cleveland last season, throwing for 2,121 yards on a 61.1% completion rate, with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Leaning into past transgressions and laughing at himself is all part of the package for the man who loves to eat his "W's." Whether a "Red Alaskan King Crab" call appears on Brian Daboll's playsheet next season remains to be seen.

