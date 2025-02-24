Nole Gameday

Jordan Travis defends former New York Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers amidst free agency

The former Florida State quarterback has been within the Jets organization for one year during Aaron Rodgers' tenure in New York.

Jackson Bakich

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (QB13) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (QB13) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis opined on the free agency of his former New York Jets teammate, QB Aaron Rodgers.

After a video appeared on social media of a TMZ reporter questioning the former NFL MVP about his business on the West Coast, Travis responded by saying that the "narrative" surrounding Rodgers is "crazy."

It's been since November of 2023 that anyone has seen Travis play or practice on a football field.

In November of '24, former New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich spoke to the press during one of his media availabilities. During the end of the press conference, Ulbrich was asked about the status of Jordan Travis, who went down with the gruesome lower leg injury that ended his season and collegiate career.

He was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 171 overall).

Ulbrich noted that he’s been great for the organization during his recovery process which has been slower than expected despite the traumatic injury.

"Yeah, he's still working his butt off. Great attitude, you know, I just, I try to make it a point every day to check in with him, see how he’s doing, he's doing good, he's in a good mental space," Ulbrich said. "Physically, I know it's not gone exactly as they thought it would. So still struggling through with a few things here and there. But great attitude, great approach. He's here every day, working. "

During his time at FSU, Travis accounted for 8,644 passing yards and 65 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for over 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns. He even added a receiving touchdown against Syracuse in 2022.

He will go down as the quarterback who initiated the revival of Florida State football in the 2020s.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

