Jordan Travis defends former New York Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers amidst free agency
Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis opined on the free agency of his former New York Jets teammate, QB Aaron Rodgers.
READ MORE: Popular Jameis Winston meme makes its way to the NBA
After a video appeared on social media of a TMZ reporter questioning the former NFL MVP about his business on the West Coast, Travis responded by saying that the "narrative" surrounding Rodgers is "crazy."
It's been since November of 2023 that anyone has seen Travis play or practice on a football field.
In November of '24, former New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich spoke to the press during one of his media availabilities. During the end of the press conference, Ulbrich was asked about the status of Jordan Travis, who went down with the gruesome lower leg injury that ended his season and collegiate career.
He was selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 171 overall).
Ulbrich noted that he’s been great for the organization during his recovery process which has been slower than expected despite the traumatic injury.
"Yeah, he's still working his butt off. Great attitude, you know, I just, I try to make it a point every day to check in with him, see how he’s doing, he's doing good, he's in a good mental space," Ulbrich said. "Physically, I know it's not gone exactly as they thought it would. So still struggling through with a few things here and there. But great attitude, great approach. He's here every day, working. "
During his time at FSU, Travis accounted for 8,644 passing yards and 65 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for over 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns. He even added a receiving touchdown against Syracuse in 2022.
He will go down as the quarterback who initiated the revival of Florida State football in the 2020s.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn