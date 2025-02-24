Early betting odds released for FSU to win 2025 ACC Title, National Championship
Spring football is right around the corner, but betting services are already thinking ahead toward the 2025 college football season. For instance, FanDuel has listed the odds for Florida State and many other colleges to win the national championship and their respective conference titles.
According to the betting site, Florida State employs +10000 odds to win its fourth national championship.
The top five favorites to finish the season No. 1 include Ohio State (+600), Texas (+650), Oregon (+650), Georgia (+700), and Penn State (+800).
The best odds in the ACC go to Clemson (+1800), but if you include Notre Dame, they would be the favorite at +1200. The Fighting Irish are a member of the conference in other sports but not in football. As for Florida State's other rivals, FanDuel gives Miami +3300 odds, and Florida +5000.
Moreover, FanDuel released its odds for teams to win their respective conference titles. Clemson is the favorite once again at +250, with Miami (+280), SMU (+500), and Louisville (+500), following behind.
Georgia Tech (+1500) and Florida State (+1500) share the fifth-best odds to claim the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2025 according to FanDuel.
This will be the second season of the ACC with the new additions of SMU, Cal (+6500), and Stanford (+35000).
Florida State's full schedule can be viewed below.:
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabma (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
