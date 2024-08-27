Los Angeles Rams Waive Former FSU Standout Defensive Lineman
The 2024 NFL Regular Season is quickly approaching with the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5. With that, rookies and veterans have been fighting for a role on their perspective teams. As preseason comes to an end, players and programs will be looking for greener pastures while roster cuts are happening across the country.
Former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis remains on the injured reserve list for the New York Jets, running back Dalvin Cook is taking a trip to meet with the Dallas Cowboys, trade rumors are circling for quarterback Jameis Winston, and, unfortunately, linebacker Kalen DeLoach has been cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As NFL franchises make tough decisions on who will stay and who will go, former FSU standout defensive lineman Keir Thomas was among those cut from the LA Rams, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
"Rams waive DE Keir Thomas per a league source," Wilson wrote in a recent Twitter post.
Thomas spent two seasons with the Rams, playing in 16 games and recording 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits while serving in a backup role. He appeared in all three preseason games for the team, totaling four tackles in 139 snaps, according to PFF. The 6'2", 260-pound Miami, FL, native transferred to Florida State in 2021, where he started all 12 games and recorded 42 tackles, including 12 for loss, with 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup. He signed with the Rams as an UDFA in 2022.
It's possible that Thomas makes his way back to LA's practice squad. He's bounced between the active roster and practice squad early in his NFL career. Fellow former Seminoles Jared Verse and Braden Fiske are projected to be starters on the Rams' defense.
With over 16 former FSU players fighting for a spot on their respective NFL roster, there will certainly be more moves behind the curtains for Seminoles in the National Football League.
