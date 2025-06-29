Proposed trade sends former FSU star, ex-Rams Super Bowl champ to Chargers
Former Florida State football defensive back Jalen Ramsey has been in and out of the free agency headlines for weeks now.
Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss. The Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade this offseason.
However, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has predicted that the former Seminole will make a return to the West Coast.
In fact, Benjamin predicts Ramsey will return to his first NFL stop, but he will play for a different franchise: The Los Angeles Chargers.
Regarding the Seminole star, Benjamin began, "Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have basically been broadcasting the cornerback's trade availability for weeks, anticipating a breakup less than one year after the two sides struck a lucrative contract extension. And early indications are Ramsey would prefer to land in Los Angeles."
He continued, sharing his expectation that both Los Angeles teams could be in the running for Ramsey.
"A reunion with the Rams makes sense given their title aspirations and secondary needs, but the Chargers were reportedly close to swinging a major deal for Metcalf earlier this offseason, so they could be even more primed to part with real draft capital, this time to shore up the back end of Jesse Minter's defense," said Benjamin. "They've still got north of $25 million in 2025 salary cap space."
Finally, the CBS writer acknowledged that Ramsey's age (30) and "financial toll" are the likely reasons for the CB's inability to move in this free agency market. However, it could be Ramsey himself holding up talks.
"It's clear someone in the Ramsey trade sweepstakes is being stingy, be it Ramsey or the Dolphins or potential suitors, probably because of the financial toll attached to an aging, though accomplished, cover man. And the Chargers have ultimately settled for more team-friendly gambles this offseason, leaving their Los Angeles counterparts, the Rams, as legitimate competition in trade talks," said Benjamin.
If the Dolphins move on from Ramsey, the South Beach squad could look to another former FSU star DB, such as Asante Samuel Jr, who is currently a free agent.
