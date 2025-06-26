Nole Gameday

Top running back target chooses Georgia Bulldogs over FSU football

The running back board is growing scarce for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's #Tribe26 class has begun to fill out at a rapid rate over the last two and a half weeks. The Seminoles are building a nice haul on offense as they've secured a quarterback and blue-chip tight end along with growing numbers at wide receiver and along the offensive line.

It's also worth noting that head coach Mike Norvell previously landed a running back, four-star local standout Amari Thomas.

After signing one prep running back in the last recruiting cycle, the Seminoles have been searching for two in 2026. To this point, it's been tough to secure a second option.

READ MORE: FSU Football flips legacy recruit from Big Ten school as #Tribe26 blossoms

On Wednesday, four-star running back Jae Lamar announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida State, Miami, Clemson, and Auburn.

Lamar took his final official visit to Athens last weekend and previously was in Tallahassee from June 6-8.

The Georgia native was among Florida State's top options at running back.

As a junior, Lamar rushed 112 times for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 172 yards and two more scores. He rushed for 100+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory against Lowndes High School on October 4.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 107 overall prospect, the No. 8 RB, and the No. 12 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.

Other names to know at running back include four-star Derrek Cooper and international recruit Charles Fortin.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting