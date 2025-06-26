Top running back target chooses Georgia Bulldogs over FSU football
Florida State's #Tribe26 class has begun to fill out at a rapid rate over the last two and a half weeks. The Seminoles are building a nice haul on offense as they've secured a quarterback and blue-chip tight end along with growing numbers at wide receiver and along the offensive line.
It's also worth noting that head coach Mike Norvell previously landed a running back, four-star local standout Amari Thomas.
After signing one prep running back in the last recruiting cycle, the Seminoles have been searching for two in 2026. To this point, it's been tough to secure a second option.
On Wednesday, four-star running back Jae Lamar announced his commitment to Georgia over Florida State, Miami, Clemson, and Auburn.
Lamar took his final official visit to Athens last weekend and previously was in Tallahassee from June 6-8.
The Georgia native was among Florida State's top options at running back.
As a junior, Lamar rushed 112 times for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching eight passes for 172 yards and two more scores. He rushed for 100+ yards in three games, including a season-high 13 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 victory against Lowndes High School on October 4.
The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 107 overall prospect, the No. 8 RB, and the No. 12 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.
Other names to know at running back include four-star Derrek Cooper and international recruit Charles Fortin.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
