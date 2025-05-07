49ers projected to land former FSU football star
The dry period of the NFL offseason has fully arrived across the league following the conclusion of the draft last month. With that being said, there are still some teams who need to make moves ahead of training camp.
The majority of top free agents are off the board but there are still some quality players available on the open market.
Former Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is one of the veterans who remain unsigned. After wrapping up his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel Jr. is looking for a new home and he might find himself sticking around on the West Coast.
Earlier this week, NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha projected landing spots for the top free agents. Chadiha sees a connection between Samuel Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers.
"San Francisco makes sense for Samuel for two reasons. One is that he’s likely to be available at a very affordable price now that the draft has passed," Chadiha wrote. "The other is that the 49ers are thin at cornerback -- they lost Charvarius Ward, Rock Ya-Sin and Isaac Yiadom from last year’s team -- and play a zone-heavy system that could allow Samuel to flourish. The big knocks on Samuel after his four seasons with the Chargers were his tackling and lack of consistency in press coverage."
"He also dealt with a lingering neck/shoulder injury that limited him to four games last season (and continued to dog him earlier this offseason). If the 49ers could land Samuel on a one-year, prove-it deal, he might flourish under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and create a chance for a massive long-term deal," Chadiha added. "Samuel is only 25 and one of the best remaining free agents on the market. This could be a win-win for both sides."
During his professional career, Samuel Jr. has appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He's totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 pass deflections.
Reflecting On Samuel Jr.'s Career At Florida State
Samuel Jr. signed with Florida State as four-star prospect in the 2018 class under former head coach Willie Taggart. He leaped into the rotation as a true freshman before becoming a starter during his final two seasons with the program.
In 2019, Samuel Jr. recorded a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. He was named third-team All-ACC while leading the league in pass deflections and ranking top 10 in the FBS.
Samuel Jr. played out his final collegiate season under head coach Mike Norvell. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass deflections, earning first-team All-ACC honors.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
