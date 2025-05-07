Nole Gameday

49ers projected to land former FSU football star

The former Seminole could find a home on the West Coast.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The dry period of the NFL offseason has fully arrived across the league following the conclusion of the draft last month. With that being said, there are still some teams who need to make moves ahead of training camp.

The majority of top free agents are off the board but there are still some quality players available on the open market.

Former Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is one of the veterans who remain unsigned. After wrapping up his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel Jr. is looking for a new home and he might find himself sticking around on the West Coast.

Earlier this week, NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha projected landing spots for the top free agents. Chadiha sees a connection between Samuel Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: Former Florida State standout suffers season-ending injury

"San Francisco makes sense for Samuel for two reasons. One is that he’s likely to be available at a very affordable price now that the draft has passed," Chadiha wrote. "The other is that the 49ers are thin at cornerback -- they lost Charvarius Ward, Rock Ya-Sin and Isaac Yiadom from last year’s team -- and play a zone-heavy system that could allow Samuel to flourish. The big knocks on Samuel after his four seasons with the Chargers were his tackling and lack of consistency in press coverage."

"He also dealt with a lingering neck/shoulder injury that limited him to four games last season (and continued to dog him earlier this offseason). If the 49ers could land Samuel on a one-year, prove-it deal, he might flourish under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and create a chance for a massive long-term deal," Chadiha added. "Samuel is only 25 and one of the best remaining free agents on the market. This could be a win-win for both sides."

During his professional career, Samuel Jr. has appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He's totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 pass deflections.

Asante Samuel Jr.
Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Reflecting On Samuel Jr.'s Career At Florida State

Samuel Jr. signed with Florida State as four-star prospect in the 2018 class under former head coach Willie Taggart. He leaped into the rotation as a true freshman before becoming a starter during his final two seasons with the program.

In 2019, Samuel Jr. recorded a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. He was named third-team All-ACC while leading the league in pass deflections and ranking top 10 in the FBS.

Samuel Jr. played out his final collegiate season under head coach Mike Norvell. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass deflections, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros