San Francisco 49ers projected to take former FSU defensive lineman NFL Draft
A former Florida State defensive lineman is projected to go in the third round to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a mock draft from NFL Network's Chad Reuter. The NFL Draft analyst sees the former Seminole heading to the state of California with the 75th pick.
READ MORE: Florida State loses veteran defender to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive line talent, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both wreaking havoc in offensive backfields throughout the 2024 season. Both players were finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, with Verse taking the mantle.
With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning Thursday, Reuter has former FSU DT Josh Farmer heading to the San Francisco 49ers with the 75th selection in this year's proceedings.
Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons with the team.
During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights