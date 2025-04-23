Nole Gameday

San Francisco 49ers projected to take former FSU defensive lineman NFL Draft

The former Seminole could join a growing number of FSU standouts on the West Coast.

Jackson Bakich

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Florida State defensive lineman is projected to go in the third round to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a mock draft from NFL Network's Chad Reuter. The NFL Draft analyst sees the former Seminole heading to the state of California with the 75th pick.

READ MORE: Florida State loses veteran defender to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive line talent, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both wreaking havoc in offensive backfields throughout the 2024 season. Both players were finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, with Verse taking the mantle.

With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning Thursday, Reuter has former FSU DT Josh Farmer heading to the San Francisco 49ers with the 75th selection in this year's proceedings.

Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons with the team.

During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros