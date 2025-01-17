Rams' Jared Verse mentally set for Philly: 'I hate Eagles fans'
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to travel to the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday to face off against the Philidelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional playoff round. The last time the two teams faced off ended in a 37-20 victory for the Eagles, and now they will go toe-to-toe in Pennsylvania in a highly anticipated rematch.
Unsurprisingly, former Florida State star and now LA Rams defensive end Jared Verse did not mince words when he spoke of the Eagles fan base and told the LA Times that, in other words, he wasn't a fan.
"I hate Eagles fans," Verse said. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”
Verse is known for getting into opponent's heads, as he did it for most, if not all, of his time at Florida State. He's repeatedly told reporters that "once they start talking to you, it is over" during his time in Tallahassee, FL, but it seems that the hatred for the Eagles runs deeper than what you would see in a casual contest.
“When I see that green and white I hate it,” Verse continued. “I actually get upset. Like, I actually genuinely get hot.”
The Rams are coming off of a dominant 27-9 Wild Card Round victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, where Verse had a monstrous 57-yard scoop and score, which gave the Vikings a "Skol" fracture in their defeat.
"I was just trying to see how fast I could get,” Verse said about the fumble recovery for a touchdown where he reached an astonishing 19.88 mph before front flipping into the end zone.
Now, the 6'4'', 260-pound Akron, OH native is looking to build on his 4.5 sack, 66 tackle season (11 for a loss), alongside two forced fumbles, which has him as the frontrunner for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Watch for Verse, alongside former FSU star defensive tackle Braden Fiske on Sunday as the ball flies through the air on Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m.
