Seattle Seahawks projected to select former FSU defender in mock draft
A former Florida State cornerback has been projected to go to the Seattle Seahawks in one of the latest mock drafts. This time, NFL Network's Chad Reuter has an NFC West squad selecting the former Seminole with the 50th pick.
The Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive back talent, and it appears the program will send another player to the National Football League within the first two rounds of the draft.
With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning this week, seven-round mock drafts are taking shape. Reuter has former FSU CB Azareye'h Thomas heading to the Seattle Seahawks with the 60th selection in this year's draft.
READ MORE: FAMU Rattlers tab Florida State Legend to lead program
While earlier projections had Thomas slated as a late first-round to early second-round selection, the latest mock drafts have Thomas sliding a bit.
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights