Son of FSU Legend to play for Charlie Ward at FAMU
The NCAA Transfer Portal has created unprecedented movement across college athletics with thousands of players changing programs each year. That can also lead to some pretty cool stories.
Last month, FAMU announced that it was hiring Florida State legend, Charlie Ward, as the program's next basketball coach. This is Ward's first job at the college level but he has plenty of experience in the coaching ranks after leading Florida High to a state championship in 2022.
Ward is retooling FAMU's roster following a 13-16 campaign in 2024-25. On Friday, he made one of first additions since taking his new position.
Coincidentally enough, Ward is bringing in the son of a former Florida State star to assist him in his quest to rebuild the Rattlers. According to his social media, transfer guard Anquan Boldin Jr. will transfer to FAMU.
That means Boldin Jr. will be heading to Tallahassee, the same city his father, Anquan Boldin, starred in from 1999-2002 before going on to develop into one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL.
Boldin Jr. began his college career at Buffalo after signing with the program in 2023 out of IMG Academy. This past season, he was one of two players on the team to start in all 31 games, averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 steals over 25.3 minutes per contest.
The Florida native scored a career-high 22 points in an 87-78 victory against Fredonia on November 8. He shot 9/14 from the field, including 9/10 from two-point range, and knocked down 4/7 free throw attempts.
Anquan Boldin starred for Florida State from 1999-2002 and was a member of the second National Championship team in program history as a true freshman. Boldin was a prolific quarterback out of high school but switched to wide receiver to get on the field faster. He suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 2001 season. Boldin responded with a career year as a senior, catching 65 passes for 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Boldin actually saw action at quarterback during his final game with the Seminoles. After catching a touchdown earlier in the contest, Boldin replaced Fabian Walker in FSU's 26-13 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2003.
Despite moving on from Florida State over 20 years ago, Boldin is still tied for second in program history in receiving touchdowns in a single season. He's ranked No. 8 in career receiving touchdowns and is tied for No. 10 in receiving yards in a single season.
Boldin was selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He went on to play for the Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills before retiring in August 2017. Bolden was a starter for the Ravens during the team's run to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.
Among the most productive pass-catchers in pro football, Boldin ranks No. 14 in NFL history with 13,779 career receiving yards. He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015.
