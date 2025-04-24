Two NFL execs downplay former FSU edge rusher's impact for Arizona Cardinals
A former Florida State defensive end is receiving some criticism for his ability to be reliable and "move the needle" for his new team.
READ MORE: Florida State loses veteran defender to NCAA Transfer Portal
Despite helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the most recent edition of the Super Bowl (and arguably deserving of the SB MVP), NFL executives are downplaying the addition of a key defensive player by the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason.
The player? Josh Sweat.
The edge rusher spent seven years with the Eagles before moving on from the City of Brotherly Love after the end of the season. He recorded 43 sacks, including eight in 2024.
Sweat also gave Patrick Mahomes fits during the Super Bowl as he accounted for six pressures and 2.5 sacks.
However, per Mike Sando of The Athletic, NFL executives do not believe that Josh Sweat will be worth the four-year, $76.4 million contract the Cardinals gave to the former FSU DE.
The first anonymous executive was high on Sweat on a player, but believes his knee injury history could be a major factor in his value.
“Sweat has been a really good, solid, steady player, but they will have to manage his knee,” an exec said per Sando. “Is he going to practice every day? There is so much risk involved already. Why compound it?”
Another executive believes Sweat doesn't "move the needle" for the Arizona team.
“Having that familiarity will help, but do I think Sweat is a great player? No. He helps them but doesn’t move the needle a great deal."
Sweat will have four years to prove his ability and reliability over the next four years in Arizona.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights