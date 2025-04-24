Nole Gameday

Two NFL execs downplay former FSU edge rusher's impact for Arizona Cardinals

Some voices around the league believe the veteran defensive end could be a problem...for the Cardinals.

Jackson Bakich

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A former Florida State defensive end is receiving some criticism for his ability to be reliable and "move the needle" for his new team.

Despite helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the most recent edition of the Super Bowl (and arguably deserving of the SB MVP), NFL executives are downplaying the addition of a key defensive player by the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason.

The player? Josh Sweat.

The edge rusher spent seven years with the Eagles before moving on from the City of Brotherly Love after the end of the season. He recorded 43 sacks, including eight in 2024.

Sweat also gave Patrick Mahomes fits during the Super Bowl as he accounted for six pressures and 2.5 sacks.

However, per Mike Sando of The Athletic, NFL executives do not believe that Josh Sweat will be worth the four-year, $76.4 million contract the Cardinals gave to the former FSU DE.

The first anonymous executive was high on Sweat on a player, but believes his knee injury history could be a major factor in his value.

“Sweat has been a really good, solid, steady player, but they will have to manage his knee,” an exec said per Sando. “Is he going to practice every day? There is so much risk involved already. Why compound it?”

Another executive believes Sweat doesn't "move the needle" for the Arizona team.

“Having that familiarity will help, but do I think Sweat is a great player? No. He helps them but doesn’t move the needle a great deal."

Sweat will have four years to prove his ability and reliability over the next four years in Arizona.

