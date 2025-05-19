5-star recruit has discouraging update for FSU Football
Florida State's recruiting efforts are taking a hit in the weeks leading up to an important summer.
The Seminoles have been building out #Tribe26 throughout the offseason, sitting inside the top-25 in the country. However, they'll have to shuffle the board slightly after the latest development on the trail.
According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, five-star prospect Lamar Brown has canceled his official visit to Tallahassee. LSU and Texas A&M appear to be the primary contenders for one of the top recruits in the 2026 class.
Brown previously named the Seminoles inside his top-4 in March, along with LSU, Texas A&M, and Miami. He was expected to be at Florida State from June 6-8. Ultimately, he never made it to campus this offseason.
FSU's coaching staff built bonds with Brown as offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand recruited him dating back to their time at UCF. In the end, those relationships didn't end up benefitting the Seminoles very much.
There was also somewhat of a twist as Brown decided to play on the defensive side of the ball at the college level rather than remaining on the offensive line.
The Louisiana native starts at right tackle for University Lab in Baton Rouge. He was named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team selection. Brown earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-America first-team honors and MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team honors.
Brown also competes in track and field. He was the state 3A shot put champion as a sophomore and placed fourth at regionals in the discus.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 7 overall prospect, the No. 1 DL, and the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
