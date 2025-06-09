Auburn flips top 2027 recruit from Florida State’s No. 1 class
Florida State has begun to fill out its 2027 recruiting class over the last few months as #Tribe27 leaped to No. 1 in the country.
However, the Seminoles are taking a big hit in early June. The opening pledge in FSU's class has decided to take his talents elsewhere.
READ MORE: Florida State football adds high-upside DL recruit Wihtlley Cadeau to #Tribe26 class
On Monday, four-star safety Jaylen Scott announced he was flipping from Florida State to Auburn. Scott visited the Tigers over the weekend, working out for safeties coach TJ Rushing, who previously worked for head coach Mike Norvell.
This isn't much of a surprise as Scott grew up a fan of Auburn and hails from the state of Alabama. Still, this is disappointing news for the Seminoles after landing Scott's commitment in January. He never returned to Tallahassee following his initial pledge.
Scott is coming off a solid sophomore campaign at LeFlore High School where he starred all over the field. Scott totaled 107 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown while taking back a kickoff 95 yards for a score as well.
The Alabama native recorded a season-high 16 tackles in a 44-6 victory against Wayne County High School on August 30. In a 44-0 playoff win against Northside High School on November 8, Scott totaled nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an 89-yard pick-six.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 90 overall prospect, the No. 9 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
With Scott moving on, Florida State is down to three verbal commitments in its 2027 class. The haul falls from No. 1 to No. 2 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams and four-star defensive back Bryce Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok