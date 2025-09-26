Big Ten school making late push for blue-chip FSU football commitment
The Florida State Seminoles have quickly proven that they're a team to reckon with on the national scene. Back in the top-10, the Seminoles are on track to contend for an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff spot following one of the worst seasons in program history.
It's a remarkable turnaround, one that could be considered unprecented if it continues.
The positive jolt of momentum means Florida State is setting itself up for a strong finish on the recruiting trail.
READ MORE: Updated ACC availability report for FSU football at Virginia Cavaliers
The Seminoles should be able to hold onto the majority of the recruits in their class. That won't stop other programs from trying to make a late run.
Four-Star DB, FSU Commit Jay Timmons Visiting Penn State
On Thursday evening, four-star defensive back and Florida State pledge, Jay Timmons, announced his plans to unofficially visit Penn State this weekend. Timmons will be in the stands as the Nittany Lions host the Oregon Ducks in a matchup of top-10 teams on Saturday night.
Timmons picked up an offer from Penn State in July, nearly a month after he committed to the Seminoles. This will be his first visit to the Nittany Lions since a gameday trip last year.
Considering Timmons is from Pennsylvania, it makes sense for him to go check out what might end up being the best game of the weekend. There isn't much to worry about from Florida State's side right now, it would take something significant to change his mind.
Timmons has wanted to play for the Seminoles throughout his life. When he was offered by Florida State in June, it only took him about three weeks to flip from Indiana.
The son of legendary FSU linebacker Lawrence Timmons, the younger Timmons is looking to forge his own legacy in Tallahassee.
During his junior season, Timmons made plays in all three phases of the game for Pine-Richland High School. Timmons totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns on defense.
Timmons added 40 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing eight times for 108 yards on offense. He also returned kickoffs and punts.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 161 overall prospect, the No. 17 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 24 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok