Nole Gameday

Big Ten school making late push for blue-chip FSU football commitment

The Seminole legacy has been committed to Florida State since June.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have quickly proven that they're a team to reckon with on the national scene. Back in the top-10, the Seminoles are on track to contend for an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff spot following one of the worst seasons in program history.

It's a remarkable turnaround, one that could be considered unprecented if it continues.

The positive jolt of momentum means Florida State is setting itself up for a strong finish on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: Updated ACC availability report for FSU football at Virginia Cavaliers

The Seminoles should be able to hold onto the majority of the recruits in their class. That won't stop other programs from trying to make a late run.

Four-Star DB, FSU Commit Jay Timmons Visiting Penn State

Florida State
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, four-star defensive back and Florida State pledge, Jay Timmons, announced his plans to unofficially visit Penn State this weekend. Timmons will be in the stands as the Nittany Lions host the Oregon Ducks in a matchup of top-10 teams on Saturday night.

Timmons picked up an offer from Penn State in July, nearly a month after he committed to the Seminoles. This will be his first visit to the Nittany Lions since a gameday trip last year.

Considering Timmons is from Pennsylvania, it makes sense for him to go check out what might end up being the best game of the weekend. There isn't much to worry about from Florida State's side right now, it would take something significant to change his mind.

Jay Timmons
Jay Timmons/Instagram

Timmons has wanted to play for the Seminoles throughout his life. When he was offered by Florida State in June, it only took him about three weeks to flip from Indiana.

The son of legendary FSU linebacker Lawrence Timmons, the younger Timmons is looking to forge his own legacy in Tallahassee.

During his junior season, Timmons made plays in all three phases of the game for Pine-Richland High School. Timmons totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns on defense.

Timmons added 40 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing eight times for 108 yards on offense. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 161 overall prospect, the No. 17 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 24 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting