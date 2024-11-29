Blue-Chip Defensive End Expected To Visit Florida State Following LSU Decommitment
Four-star edge rusher LaJesse Harrold has decommitted from LSU. He is set to visit Florida State in Tallahassee this weekend as the Seminoles face the rival Florida Gators, per 247Sports. As a four-star, Harrold ranks as the 143rd overall player and 13th-best edge rusher nationally.
According to the recruiting service, he is also considered the 17th-best player to come out of the Sunshine State. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, and hails from Tampa, Florida. Harrold
Harrold had been committed to LSU since June of this year but rescinded his verbal agreement to the school late on Thanksgiving night.
Should Harrold’s official visit go the Seminoles’ way and possibly end in a commitment, it would be two major Thanksgiving surprises for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff as they received a flip from JUCO wide receiver prospect Jordan Scott.
The Virginia native switched his pledge from the Arizona State Sun Devils on Turkey Day. Scott is a three-star transfer recruit out of Southwest Mississippi Community College, standing at 6-foot-7, 215 pounds.
Scott, in his second JUCO season, graduates in December. He's caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns this season. Scott averages 17.9 yards per catch and has four grabs of 30+ yards, including a 62-yard reception. He has two games of 100+ yards with a season-best six catches for 108 yards and score in a loss to Jones College on October 24.
Florida State's 2025 class ranks No. 38 in the country with 13 commitments. The Early Signing Period opens next week.
