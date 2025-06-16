Nole Gameday

Defensive target with FSU connections announces decision date

The Seminoles are looking to win another battle on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads his team before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State is closing in on a recruit with family ties to the Seminoles.

As things stand, head coach Mike Norvell is poised to continue building #Tribe26's momentum on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: Top national defender now trending to FSU football

Following an official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend, three-star linebacker Noah LaVallee announced he has set a commitment date for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17.

The two finalists for LaVallee's decision are expected to be Florida State and Ole Miss. He saw the Rebels earlier this month.

LaVallee is the younger brother of current FSU linebacker Caleb LaVallee, who transferred to the program from North Carolina earlier this offseason.

The Georgia native is coming off a dominant junior season where he totaled 124 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections, and a blocked punt. LaVallee had 10+ tackles in nine games, including a season-high 18 tackles in a loss to North Cobb High School on September 20.

The 6-foot-1.5, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1239 overall prospect, the No. 105 LB, and the No. 133 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.

Other names to note at linebacker for Florida State include five-star Xavier Griffin, four-star Rodney Colton Jr., four-star TJ White, three-star DQ Forkpa Jr., and three-star Adam Balogaun-Ali.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting