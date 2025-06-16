Defensive target with FSU connections announces decision date
Florida State is closing in on a recruit with family ties to the Seminoles.
As things stand, head coach Mike Norvell is poised to continue building #Tribe26's momentum on the recruiting trail.
Following an official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend, three-star linebacker Noah LaVallee announced he has set a commitment date for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17.
The two finalists for LaVallee's decision are expected to be Florida State and Ole Miss. He saw the Rebels earlier this month.
LaVallee is the younger brother of current FSU linebacker Caleb LaVallee, who transferred to the program from North Carolina earlier this offseason.
The Georgia native is coming off a dominant junior season where he totaled 124 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections, and a blocked punt. LaVallee had 10+ tackles in nine games, including a season-high 18 tackles in a loss to North Cobb High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-1.5, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1239 overall prospect, the No. 105 LB, and the No. 133 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.
Other names to note at linebacker for Florida State include five-star Xavier Griffin, four-star Rodney Colton Jr., four-star TJ White, three-star DQ Forkpa Jr., and three-star Adam Balogaun-Ali.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
