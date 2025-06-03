Deion Sanders, Colorado targeting longtime Florida State commit

Nole Gameday

Florida State already has nine recruits on its commitment list with the calendar flipping to June. However, college football recruiting is fluid and the Seminoles are going to have to battle to keep #Tribe26 together until the Early Signing Period in December.

Multiple prospects who are pledged to FSU are receiving interest from other programs.

On Monday night, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes offered longtime Florida State commitment and four-star safety, Tedarius Hughes.

Sanders recently landed former FSU wide receiver Hykeem Williams out of the transfer portal. He also played a key role in one-time Seminole pledge Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State during the Early Signing Period a few years ago. Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado and won the Heisman last season before being selected near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hughes has been committed to the Seminoles since July of 2024. However, he's picked up plenty of other offers since the beginning of the year. The Buffaloes are the latest suitor in his recruitment which also includes Florida, Texas A&M, and Missouri. He's scheduled to officially visit Miami and Syracuse, along with FSU.

The Florida native has a high-ceiling and is someone the Seminoles want to keep in the class.

Hughes had a big junior year for South Dade High School, contributing on both sides of the ball for a team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.

The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.

Hughes transferred to Miami Northwestern earlier this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 316 overall prospect, the No. 25 S, and the No. 49 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 26 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

