Elite defender high on FSU Football ahead of official visit

The Seminoles are trying to secure the top-100 prospect.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
/ Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State continues to explore its options to upgrade its defensive backfield in the 2026 class.

The Seminoles already hold a pair of pledges at the position in #Tribe26 but aren't done as spring begins to turn to summer.

On Sunday, four-star safety and top-100 prospect, Jordan Smith, announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten. FSU made the cut alongside Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Memphis.

Smith has yet to make an appearance in Tallahassee though he's already locked in an official visit with the Seminoles from June 15-17. The trip will give him an opportunity to learn more about defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper.

It is worth noting that head coach Mike Norvell and Surtain Sr. dropped by the area to meet with Smith in January.

As a junior, Smith totaled 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and one 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. He recorded three games of 10+ tackles, including two performances of 12 tackles.

The Georgia native visited Tennessee earlier this offseason. He's expected to take unofficial visits to the Bulldogs, the Yellow Jackets, and the Volunteers.

The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 56 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

