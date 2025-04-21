Elite defender high on FSU Football ahead of official visit
Florida State continues to explore its options to upgrade its defensive backfield in the 2026 class.
The Seminoles already hold a pair of pledges at the position in #Tribe26 but aren't done as spring begins to turn to summer.
On Sunday, four-star safety and top-100 prospect, Jordan Smith, announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten. FSU made the cut alongside Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Memphis.
Smith has yet to make an appearance in Tallahassee though he's already locked in an official visit with the Seminoles from June 15-17. The trip will give him an opportunity to learn more about defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper.
It is worth noting that head coach Mike Norvell and Surtain Sr. dropped by the area to meet with Smith in January.
As a junior, Smith totaled 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and one 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. He recorded three games of 10+ tackles, including two performances of 12 tackles.
The Georgia native visited Tennessee earlier this offseason. He's expected to take unofficial visits to the Bulldogs, the Yellow Jackets, and the Volunteers.
The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 56 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
