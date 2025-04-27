Ex-FSU Football Quarterback commitment finds new home
As the end of April draws near, Florida State is still searching for a quarterback to lead its #Tribe26 class. The Seminoles were a little bit behind in their hunt as the coaching staff held a pledge from blue-chip quarterback Brady Smigiel until late January.
With offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn coming in to run the offense, FSU and Smigiel made the decision to part ways.
Since then, Smigiel has been evaluating his options. He took visits to Washington, South Carolina, and Michigan. It appears he's seen everything he needs to make a commitment.
On Saturday, Smigiel revealed that he was committing to the Michigan Wolverines.
Smigiel was named high school football player of the year by the Los Angeles Times after a junior season where he guided Newbury Park High School to a 14-1 record and a D2 CIFSS Championship. He completed 219/336 passes (65.2%) for 3,521 yards with 49 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 435 yards and 11 more scores on the ground.
During his prolific career at Newbury Park, Smigiel has completed 729/1,161 passes for 11,222 yards with 147 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. He's 33-8 as a starter and has won at least one playoff game in all three years at the prep level.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 126 overall prospect, the No. 8 QB, and the No. 21 recruit in California in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State's most realistic option at this stage is four-star Oklahoma pledge Jaden O'Neal. The talented quarterback has scheduled an official visit to Tallahassee this summer.
The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 16 in the country according to 247Sports.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
