Florida State adds another blue-chip prospect to surging #Tribe26 class

The Seminoles are on the rise.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State is building serious momentum on the recruiting trail as the calendar moves to the second half of June.

In the last nine days, the Seminoles have landed five commitments, surging #Tribe26 back into the top-20 in the country, for now.

On Tuesday evening, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr. announced he was pledging to Florida State over Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas Tech.

Crittendon Jr. was in Tallahassee for his official visit over the weekend. The Seminoles have been trending in his recruitment since offering him in March and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton sealed the deal.

The Georgia native was originally expected to announce a decision on July 4 but clearly he couldn't wait to be a Seminole.

During his junior season at Lithonia High School, Crittendon Jr. recorded 25 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles. He had 2+ tackles for loss in all six of his appearances, including seven tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in a 42-0 victory against Northview High School on September 20.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 336 overall prospect, the No. 40 DL, and the No. 42 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

With the addition of Crittendon Jr., Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which moves from No. 27 to No. 19 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman James Carrington and four-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

Published
