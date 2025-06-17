Nole Gameday

Florida State bolsters #Tribe26 with productive LB addition

FSU's latest addition to #Tribe26 comes in the form of the brother of a current Seminole.

Dustin Lewis

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State football family runs deep as garnet and gold bloodlines have entrenched themselves across multiple generations.

Over the years, the Seminoles have fielded their fair share of brothers, some whom shared the field together at the same time. That will continue in 2025 with true freshmen defensive lineman and twins, Mandrell and Darryll Desir. Last season, Ja'Khi Douglas and Jaylin Lucas were briefly able to play alongside each other before the latter suffered a season-ending injury in the second game.

The family ties in Tallahassee aren't going to slow down anytime soon.

On Tuesday, three-star linebacker Noah LaVallee announced he was committing to Florida State following an official visit. LaVallee previously visited Ole Miss and also held offers from programs such as North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Michigan State, among others.

READ MORE: Seminoles pick up major #Tribe26 boost with four-star DL commit James Carrington

LaVallee is the younger brother of redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb LaVallee, who transferred to the Seminoles from North Carolina during the offseason. Noah LaVallee has been a consistent visitor to FSU over the last few years.

The Georgia native is coming off a dominant junior season where he totaled 124 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections, and a blocked punt. LaVallee had 10+ tackles in nine games, including a season-high 18 tackles in a loss to North Cobb High School on September 20.

The 6-foot-1.5, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1230 overall prospect, the No. 103 LB, and the No. 131 recruit in Georgia according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

With the addition of LaVallee, Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which moves from No. 29 to No. 26 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.

Other names to note at linebacker for Florida State include five-star Xavier Griffin, four-star Rodney Colton Jr., four-star TJ White, three-star DQ Forkpa Jr., and three-star Adam Balogaun-Ali.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting