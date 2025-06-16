Nole Gameday

Florida State expands recruiting reach by targeting Canadian born RB

An interesting name to monitor for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's slate of summer camps has provided the coaching staff with an opportunity to evaluate hundreds of recruits in person. Though the majority of the focus has been on future classes, the period has put a couple of rising seniors on the Seminoles' radar.

That includes a new target originally born in Canada who has been playing football in the United States over the past couple of years.

READ MORE: Top national defender now trending to FSU football

After participating at an individual camp on June, rising senior running back Charles Fortin reported an offer from Florida State, referencing head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson. The Seminoles are the first FBS program to extend him a scholarship.

Fortin was born in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures in Quebec, Canada. He moved to America to pursue football in 2023.

Coincidentally enough, Fortin was actually in attendance for Florida State's road game against Pittsburgh during the 2023 season. Now, the Seminoles are recruiting him themselves.

Fortin runs a 4.60 40-yard dash.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back has yet to be ranked in the 2026 class by 247Sports.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star Amari Thomas.

Other targets at running back include four-star Derrek Cooper, four-star Ezavier Crowell, and four-star Jae Lamar.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr.

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting