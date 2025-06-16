Florida State expands recruiting reach by targeting Canadian born RB
Florida State's slate of summer camps has provided the coaching staff with an opportunity to evaluate hundreds of recruits in person. Though the majority of the focus has been on future classes, the period has put a couple of rising seniors on the Seminoles' radar.
That includes a new target originally born in Canada who has been playing football in the United States over the past couple of years.
After participating at an individual camp on June, rising senior running back Charles Fortin reported an offer from Florida State, referencing head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson. The Seminoles are the first FBS program to extend him a scholarship.
Fortin was born in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures in Quebec, Canada. He moved to America to pursue football in 2023.
Coincidentally enough, Fortin was actually in attendance for Florida State's road game against Pittsburgh during the 2023 season. Now, the Seminoles are recruiting him themselves.
Fortin runs a 4.60 40-yard dash.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back has yet to be ranked in the 2026 class by 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star Amari Thomas.
Other targets at running back include four-star Derrek Cooper, four-star Ezavier Crowell, and four-star Jae Lamar.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr.
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
