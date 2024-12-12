Florida State Blue-Chip Quarterback Commitment To Visit Big Ten Program
The future of Florida State's quarterback room experienced a shakeup earlier this week when true freshman Luke Kromenhoek officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. With the addition of Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos, the Seminoles are set to have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next season.
With that being said, the dwindling numbers make it vital for Florida State to hold onto 2026 four-star quarterback commit Brady Smigiel, who has been pledged to the program since June. Smigiel stuck with the Seminoles throughout a disappointing 2024 campaign but he's reportedly taking a visit to another program shortly after wrapping up his junior season.
According to Rivals, Smigiel is set to make the trek to Washington this weekend alongside one of his teammates. This is believed to be his first visit to another program since his initial commitment to FSU. Smigiel was last in Tallahassee in September to watch the Seminoles take down Cal.
Smigiel is coming off a junior season where he cut down on his turnovers and showed more ability as a rusher. He completed 219/336 passes (65.2%) for 3,521 yards with 49 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 435 yards and 11 more scores on the ground. His progression as a scrambler is notable because Smigiel only had 234 yards and seven rushing scores during his first two years at the prep level.
The California native has had a prolific career at Newbury Park High School. In three seasons, he's completed 729/1,161 passes for 11,222 yards with 147 touchdowns to 28 intereceptions.
Washington doesn't currently have a quarterback committed in its 2026 class.
Smigiel stands at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. He's regarded as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 10 recruit in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds five commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.
