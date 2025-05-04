Nole Gameday

Florida State checks in on elite defender

The Seminoles are hoping to get an official visit from the top prospect.

Dustin Lewis

Andre Clark Jr./Twitter
In this story:

Now that spring practice has concluded in Tallahassee, Florida State's coaching staff is back on the road. The Seminoles are looking to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail with official visits right around the corner.

Earlier this month, FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. was in Virginia to meet with four-star defensive back target Andre Clark Jr. The Seminoles offered Clark Jr. over a year ago and he was on campus in March.

READ MORE: Florida State adds USC Trojans transfer Jarvis Boatwright to defensive backfield

However, the Virginia native has yet to schedule an official visit to Florida State. Surtain Sr. was likely taking a shot to see if the Seminoles will get a trip this summer. Clark Jr. has already set up visits to SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Kentucky, and Miami.

Clarke Jr. is coming off a junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball for Hermitage High School. He totaled 23 tackles, two pass deflections, three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and one blocked field goal on defense. On the other side of the ball, Clarke Jr. caught 25 passes for 473 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 132 overall prospect, the No. 11 S, and the No. 4 recruit in Virginia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting