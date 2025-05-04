Florida State checks in on elite defender
Now that spring practice has concluded in Tallahassee, Florida State's coaching staff is back on the road. The Seminoles are looking to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail with official visits right around the corner.
Earlier this month, FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. was in Virginia to meet with four-star defensive back target Andre Clark Jr. The Seminoles offered Clark Jr. over a year ago and he was on campus in March.
However, the Virginia native has yet to schedule an official visit to Florida State. Surtain Sr. was likely taking a shot to see if the Seminoles will get a trip this summer. Clark Jr. has already set up visits to SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Kentucky, and Miami.
Clarke Jr. is coming off a junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball for Hermitage High School. He totaled 23 tackles, two pass deflections, three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and one blocked field goal on defense. On the other side of the ball, Clarke Jr. caught 25 passes for 473 yards and nine touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 132 overall prospect, the No. 11 S, and the No. 4 recruit in Virginia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 18 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
