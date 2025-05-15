Nole Gameday

Florida State drops in on top target ahead of official visit

The Seminoles are circling in on a key offensive recruit.

Dustin Lewis

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129
FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at a Tour of Duty conditioning workout on Feb. 13, 2020. Img 5129 / Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Spring practice is well in the rearview mirror but the action hasn't slowed down in Tallahassee. Over the past few weeks, Florida State's coaching staff has been hitting the road to continue fostering relationships with recruits as a massive summer approaches for the Seminoles.

As it stands, FSU is still searching for a tight end to add to #Tribe26. The Seminoles have multiple options on the board but position coach Chris Thomsen met with a top target earier this week.

READ MORE: FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown

On Wednesday, Thomsen made the short drive over to Freeport, Florida, to spend some time with three-star tight end Julius Miles. The Seminoles offered Miles following a junior day visit in January and have turned up the heat since then.

Miles was back in town for another trip in April. He'll return for his official visit from June 20-22. Miles will also check out Colorado, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, and Louisville. However, the Seminoles will get his last trip.

The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he caught 59 passes for 895 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 100+ yards in four games, including a season-best 12 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-26 loss to Pensacola Catholic High School on September 27.

Miles is a multi-sport athlete at the high school level as he also competes in basketball along with track and field. He's already crossed the 1,000+ point mark on the hardwood during his prep career. Miles averaged 27.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 22 appearances this season. He's got solid numbers on the track as well.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 536 overall prospect, the No. 87 WR, and the No. 78 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to land a tight end.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting