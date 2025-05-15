Florida State drops in on top target ahead of official visit
Spring practice is well in the rearview mirror but the action hasn't slowed down in Tallahassee. Over the past few weeks, Florida State's coaching staff has been hitting the road to continue fostering relationships with recruits as a massive summer approaches for the Seminoles.
As it stands, FSU is still searching for a tight end to add to #Tribe26. The Seminoles have multiple options on the board but position coach Chris Thomsen met with a top target earier this week.
On Wednesday, Thomsen made the short drive over to Freeport, Florida, to spend some time with three-star tight end Julius Miles. The Seminoles offered Miles following a junior day visit in January and have turned up the heat since then.
Miles was back in town for another trip in April. He'll return for his official visit from June 20-22. Miles will also check out Colorado, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, and Louisville. However, the Seminoles will get his last trip.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he caught 59 passes for 895 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 100+ yards in four games, including a season-best 12 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-26 loss to Pensacola Catholic High School on September 27.
Miles is a multi-sport athlete at the high school level as he also competes in basketball along with track and field. He's already crossed the 1,000+ point mark on the hardwood during his prep career. Miles averaged 27.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks in 22 appearances this season. He's got solid numbers on the track as well.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 536 overall prospect, the No. 87 WR, and the No. 78 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to land a tight end.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
