Florida State makes final four for blue-chip defensive back

The Seminoles are among the final schools in the running for a talented defensive back.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State is in the running for one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 class.

On Friday, four-star defensive back Samari Matthews revealed his final four schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Clemson, South Carolina, and Oregon. The coaching staff has been pursuing Matthews for quite some time and recently hosted him for an unofficial visit at a junior day earlier this month.

The North Carolina native is coming off a junior season where he totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He helped guide Hough High School to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. Matthews forced a turnover in four of his ten appearances.

Matthews will likely play cornerback at the college level. He's built a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 57 overall prospect, the No. 5 CB, and the No. 7 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

