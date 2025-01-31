Florida State makes final four for blue-chip defensive back
Florida State is in the running for one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 class.
On Friday, four-star defensive back Samari Matthews revealed his final four schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Clemson, South Carolina, and Oregon. The coaching staff has been pursuing Matthews for quite some time and recently hosted him for an unofficial visit at a junior day earlier this month.
The North Carolina native is coming off a junior season where he totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He helped guide Hough High School to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. Matthews forced a turnover in four of his ten appearances.
READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State
Matthews will likely play cornerback at the college level. He's built a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 57 overall prospect, the No. 5 CB, and the No. 7 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
