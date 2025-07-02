Florida State makes recruiting splash with addition of 4-star DL Earnest Rankins
Florida State is kicking off July by continuing its momentum on the recruiting trail. #Tribe26 is surging in the middle of the summer.
On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins announced his commitment to the Seminoles over Auburn, Georgia, and Ohio State.
The Tigers were the perceived favorite as of late but Florida State did enough to win out for Rankins' pledge. The blue-chip prospect was previously in Tallahassee for an official visit from June 6-8. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since January.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 117 overall prospect, the No. 14 DL, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
With the addition of Rankins, Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 11 to No. 10 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
