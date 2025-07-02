Nole Gameday

Florida State makes recruiting splash with addition of 4-star DL Earnest Rankins

The Seminoles now hold 21 commitments in #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
Florida State is kicking off July by continuing its momentum on the recruiting trail. #Tribe26 is surging in the middle of the summer.

On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins announced his commitment to the Seminoles over Auburn, Georgia, and Ohio State.

The Tigers were the perceived favorite as of late but Florida State did enough to win out for Rankins' pledge. The blue-chip prospect was previously in Tallahassee for an official visit from June 6-8. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since January.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 117 overall prospect, the No. 14 DL, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

With the addition of Rankins, Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 11 to No. 10 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

