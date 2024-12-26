Florida State Football Offers Legacy 2025 Defensive Back Antonio Cromartie Jr.
From scoop and scores against Miami to dynamic kick returns against the Florida Gators, former Florida State star Antonio Cromartie has undoubtedly left his mark on his hometown university in Tallahassee, FL.
Now, defensive back Antonio Cromartie Jr. has a chance to follow in his father's footsteps and help bolster a Seminole team that is writhing off of a 2-10 season and looking to regain a spot at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference heading into 2025.
On Christmas, FSU extended an offer to the 5'10'' 170-pound Carrollton High School defensive back. During his senior year, he had one interception, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and 85 tackles. Cromartie and the Trojans led AAAAAA Region 2 Football in Georgia this past season while holding a 14-1 record.
Florida State currently holds the No. 18 overall recruiting ranking heading into next season and Cromartie, Jr. will join former 4-star Gregory "Zae" Thomas, Jr. and Max Redmon in #Tribe25 if he commits to the 'Noles coached under defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain, Sr. and new defensive coordinator Tony White.
Cromartie Sr. spent two years in Tallahassee, FL, before being selected in the first-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. A standout player, he earned four Pro Bowl selections and led the NFL in interceptions in 2007. Over the course of his NFL career, Cromartie also played for the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts.
