Florida State Football running back pledge visiting SEC school

The Seminoles are battling to hold onto one of their commitments.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class is in a decent spot with the spring beginning to come to a close. The Seminoles already hold nine commitments, including five pledges since the calendar flipped to 2025.

Four-star running back Amari Thomas got things started back in late January, choosing the Seminoles after three quick trips to Tallahassee. Since his decision, Thomas has continued to earn interest from other suitors, picking up a slew of offers in recent months.

The South Carolina Gamecocks offered Thomas in the middle of February. There appears to be mutual interest between the two parties as the local product is currently in Columbia for an unofficial visit.

Thomas is exploring his options ahead of his senior season. He's already scheduled official visits to Kentucky and Kansas State, along with Florida State. It'll be worth watching to see if he locks in another trip to South Carolina this summer.

Amari Thomas
Amari Thomas/IG

The Florida native is coming off an impressive junior season at Marianna High School, rushing 153 times for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns along with 14 catches for 247 yards and three more scores.

Thomas had nine games of 100+ rushing yards and three games where he scored five or more touchdowns. He rushed for a season-high 383 yards on 26 carries with six touchdowns on the ground in a 50-44 victory against Walton High School on August 23. Marianna got off to a 10-0 start before falling short in the playoffs.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 317 overall prospect, the No. 21 RB, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

The Seminoles are looking to add a second running back in #Tribe26 and there are plenty of options on the board, including four-star Derrek Cooper, four-star Ezavier Crowell, four-star Jae Lamar, four-star Carsyn Baker, and four-star Damarius Yates

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr.

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

