Florida State to get spring visit from coveted top-100 EDGE
Florida State has struggled to recruit top defensive prospects out of Alabama over the last few years, losing out on players such as Keldric Faulk (Auburn), Jared Smith (Auburn), and Zion Grady (Ohio State). That isn't stopping the Seminoles from letting up in their pursuit of talent throughout the Yellowhammer State.
According to On3, FSU is set to host four-star defensive end Jaquez Wilkes for an unofficial visit this spring. Wilkes is also planning trips to Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, and Texas A&M.
Wilkes has held an offer from the Seminoles since May of 2024 but it's not believed that he's ever been to Tallahassee as a recruit previously. His upcoming visit should give him a good feel for the program as Wilkes will be able to spend time around head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
The Seminoles will likely be looking to parlay the trip into an official visit at some point in the recruiting cycle. Florida State is slated to bring in a plethora of recruits for official visits this summer.
Wilkes is coming off a dominant junior season where he led his team to a state championship. He totaled 117 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and two interceptions while rushing for 2,582 yards and 37 touchdowns. Wilkes was named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team selection for his performance.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 68 overall prospect, the No. 6 EDGE, and the No. 6 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
