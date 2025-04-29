Florida State Football makes top-10 for breakout defensive lineman recruit
Florida State is firmly in the running for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2026 class.
On Monday, four-star defensive tackle Kendall Guervil trimmed his recruitment down to ten schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, USC, Michigan, North Carolina, and Louisville.
Guervil was in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit in March. He's scheduled to return for an official visit that will begin on May 30. It'll be the first leg of a busy summer for Guervil as he'll take trips to Georgia, Florida, and Texas.
The Florida native is coming off a breakout junior season at Fort Myers High School. He totaled 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, half a sack, and two forced fumbles in 11 games. Guervil recorded 10+ tackles in three games, including a season-high 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in a 28-13 victory against Riverdale High School on November 7.
The Seminoles will look to continue gaining ground in this recruitment in a couple of weeks. Florida State has yet to land a pledge in the trenches in #Tribe26 under new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 75 overall prospect, the No. 8 DL, and the No. 9 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
