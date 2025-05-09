Florida State trending in right direction for top offensive recruit
Florida State enters the summer with the goal to continue filling out its #Tribe26 recruiting class. Over the next eight weeks, the Seminoles will be hosting over 50 prospects for official visits as head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff prepare for a busy period.
Ahead of the action, FSU is getting some positive news on the recruiting.
On Friday, three-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton announced he was trimming his recruitment down to four schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Georgia, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.
Helton was in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit in April. The trip offered him an opportunity to meet with the staff and watch one of Florida State's spring practices.
The Georgia native has scheduled an official visit to return to FSU from June 13-15. He'll also check out Georgia and Georgia Tech this summer.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 443 overall prospect, the No. 42 IOL, and the No. 54 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 20 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
