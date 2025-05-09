Nole Gameday

Florida State trending in right direction for top offensive recruit

Can the Seminoles pull off another win on the recruiting trail?

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State enters the summer with the goal to continue filling out its #Tribe26 recruiting class. Over the next eight weeks, the Seminoles will be hosting over 50 prospects for official visits as head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff prepare for a busy period.

Ahead of the action, FSU is getting some positive news on the recruiting.

READ MORE: One of the top QBs in the country has big update for FSU football

On Friday, three-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton announced he was trimming his recruitment down to four schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Georgia, Alabama, and Georgia Tech.

Helton was in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit in April. The trip offered him an opportunity to meet with the staff and watch one of Florida State's spring practices.

The Georgia native has scheduled an official visit to return to FSU from June 13-15. He'll also check out Georgia and Georgia Tech this summer.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 443 overall prospect, the No. 42 IOL, and the No. 54 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 20 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting