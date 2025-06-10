Florida State set to host four-star prospect for official visit
Florida State is adding a visitor as its slate of official visits continue this weekend.
The Seminoles are keeping their options open as they build out #Tribe26 this summer. After recently landing his first prep recruit of the cycle, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton is searching for more.
Four-star defensive lineman James Carrington has revealed his plans to check out Tallahassee from June 13-15. Carrington has held an offer from the Seminoles since 2023 but hasn't been on campus since then.
Florida State will be looking to make a big impression as Carrington will have ample time to meet with Knighton, head coach Mike Norvell, and defensive coordinator Tony White.
Carrington recently visited Arkansas and he'll see Nebraska later this month.
During his junior season, Carrington totaled 33 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one forced fumble. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in seven different games.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 357 overall prospect, the No. 41 DL, and the No. 34 recruit in California according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
FSU is still searching for other options along the defensive interior with prospects such as four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star Deuce Geralds, four-star James Johnson, three-star Cameron Brickle, and three-star Tico Crittendon on the radar.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
