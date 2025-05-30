Florida State to host rising quarterback recruit on visit
As much as football is a team sport, everything can change depending on who you have at quarterback. Just look at Florida State in 2023 with Jordan Travis compared to last season with DJ Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn, and Luke Kromenhoek.
Recruiting at the quarterback position has been less than stellar since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. Five of Florida State's seven prep signal-callers (Tate Rodemaker, Chubba Purdy, AJ Duffy, Luke Kromenhoek, Trever Jackson) transferred from the program. Glenn, a redshirt sophomore, and Kevin Spurry, a true freshman who signed in December, are all that remain.
The Seminoles are looking to change that in future classes.
READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games
Florida State is already evaluating potential options in the 2027 class. Back in April, the Seminoles offered four-star quarterback and rising junior, Jameson Purcell.
Now, with summer entering the picture, Purcell will be taking a plethora of visits this offseason, including a stop in Tallahassee on June 15. He'll be able to meet with the coaching staff and work out in an individual camp.
The upcoming trip is believed to be his first visit to Florida State.
Jameson served as the starting quarterback at Maine South High School as a sophomore. He completed 197/280 passes for 2,572 yards with 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions while rushing 30 times for 151 yards and two more scores. Jameson threw for 400+ yards in two games, including a season-high 34/36 passes for 472 yards with four touchdowns to one interception in a 42-35 loss to Barrington High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-2, 181-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 292 overall prospect, the No. 20 QB, and the No. 9 recruit in Illinois in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a quarterback to the fold.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok