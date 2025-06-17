Florida State joins recruitment for trending prospect from West Coast
Florida State is still exploring its options and expanding the recruiting board as official visits continue in Tallahassee.
With a new NCAA rule allowing FBS programs to host unlimited official visits, the Seminoles are doing everything they can to get as many recruits to Tallahassee as possible.
READ MORE: Seminoles pick up major #Tribe26 boost with four-star DL commit James Carrington
On Monday, three-star defensive lineman Joseph Terry announced that he'd pick up an offer from Florida State. Terry referenced defensive coordinator Tony White when revealing the news on social media. White also offered the rising senior when he previously coached at Nebraska.
Terry hasn't set any official visits yet but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Seminoles try to get him in the building in the near future.
Over the last few weeks, Terry has picked up a variety of offers, including interest from Kansas State, Minnesota, California, and Arkansas State.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 161 DL and the No. 158 recruit in California according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 28 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman James Carrington and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
FSU is still searching for other options along the defensive interior with prospects such as four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star Deuce Geralds, four-star James Johnson, three-star Cameron Brickle, and three-star Tico Crittendon on the radar.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok