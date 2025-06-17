Nole Gameday

Florida State joins recruitment for trending prospect from West Coast

A new name to monitor for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell points prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Florida State is still exploring its options and expanding the recruiting board as official visits continue in Tallahassee.

With a new NCAA rule allowing FBS programs to host unlimited official visits, the Seminoles are doing everything they can to get as many recruits to Tallahassee as possible.

On Monday, three-star defensive lineman Joseph Terry announced that he'd pick up an offer from Florida State. Terry referenced defensive coordinator Tony White when revealing the news on social media. White also offered the rising senior when he previously coached at Nebraska.

Terry hasn't set any official visits yet but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Seminoles try to get him in the building in the near future.

Over the last few weeks, Terry has picked up a variety of offers, including interest from Kansas State, Minnesota, California, and Arkansas State.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 161 DL and the No. 158 recruit in California according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 28 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman James Carrington and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

FSU is still searching for other options along the defensive interior with prospects such as four-star Kendall Guervil, four-star Deuce Geralds, four-star James Johnson, three-star Cameron Brickle, and three-star Tico Crittendon on the radar.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

Twitter

Published
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

