Florida State legacy commits to Ohio State in heartbreaking fashion

The Seminoles will have to turn to other options.

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida State has landed multiple legacies in its 2026 recruiting class.

To this point, the Seminoles have added commitments from four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons, and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata. All three have major ties to Tallahassee.

With that being said, one Florida State legacy spurned the Seminoles earlier this week.

On Wednesday evening, three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas committed to Ohio State over FSU, Texas A&M, Texas, and Washington.

Thomas even teased Florida State fans, briefly putting on a garnet and gold hat while chopping his hand before ultimately going with the Buckeyes.

The Seminoles will have to turn their eyes to other offensive tackle targets. Florida State extended an offer to Thomas back in May.

Though FSU did join the party late, the program had family ties to Thomas through his father, Eric Thomas, who played for the Seminoles from 1995-99.

The elder Thomas appeared in 28 games and started the final 25 games of his college career at center. Florida State went 55-6 during Thomas's five seasons and finished in the top-5 each year. During his final season at FSU, the team finished 12-0 and won its second national championship after defeating Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.

Thomas locked down the left side of the line for Mountain Pointe High School last season. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 439 overall prospect, the No. 36 OT, and the No. 5 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

