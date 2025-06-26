Florida State legacy commits to Ohio State in heartbreaking fashion
Florida State has landed multiple legacies in its 2026 recruiting class.
To this point, the Seminoles have added commitments from four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons, and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata. All three have major ties to Tallahassee.
With that being said, one Florida State legacy spurned the Seminoles earlier this week.
On Wednesday evening, three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas committed to Ohio State over FSU, Texas A&M, Texas, and Washington.
Thomas even teased Florida State fans, briefly putting on a garnet and gold hat while chopping his hand before ultimately going with the Buckeyes.
The Seminoles will have to turn their eyes to other offensive tackle targets. Florida State extended an offer to Thomas back in May.
Though FSU did join the party late, the program had family ties to Thomas through his father, Eric Thomas, who played for the Seminoles from 1995-99.
The elder Thomas appeared in 28 games and started the final 25 games of his college career at center. Florida State went 55-6 during Thomas's five seasons and finished in the top-5 each year. During his final season at FSU, the team finished 12-0 and won its second national championship after defeating Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.
Thomas locked down the left side of the line for Mountain Pointe High School last season. He also contributed on the defensive side of the ball.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 439 overall prospect, the No. 36 OT, and the No. 5 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 19 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
