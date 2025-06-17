Florida State loses commitment from four-star wide receiver
Florida State has lost two commitments from its #Tribe27 recruiting class over roughly the last week.
After holding the No. 1 class in 2027, the Seminoles are now fighting to stay inside the top-10.
On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy backed off his pledge to Florida State, per On3's Chad Simmons. Purdy committed to the Seminoles in March.
Since then, he's picked up offers from Miami, Louisville, Kansas State, and Maryland. Purdy hasn't been back in Tallahassee since his decision.
As a sophomore, Purdy contributed all over the field for Lake Wales High School. He caught 46 passes for 767 yards and ten touchdowns while rushing nine times for 96 yards and two more scores on offense. Purdy totaled 15 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception on defense. He also returned kickoffs and punts.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 310 overall prospect, the No. 15 ATH, and the No. 30 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
With Purdy moving on, Florida State is down to two verbal commitments in its 2027 class. The haul falls from No. 2 to No. 7 in the country.
The Seminoles lost a commitment from four-star safety Jaylen Scott last week. Scott was the first member of the class but decided to flip to Auburn.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
