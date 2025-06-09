Nole Gameday

Florida State misses out on top wide receiver to Florida Gators

The Seminoles will have to turn to other options at wide receiver.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
/ Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Recruits are beginning to fly off the board early in June.

Florida State picked up one commitment over the weekend but the program also saw one of its targets pledge elsewhere.

On Sunday, four-star wide receiver Justin Williams announced he was committing to Florida following an official visit to Gainesville. Williams chose the Gators over Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, and Indiana.

Williams was scheduled to officially visit the Seminoles later this month but that trip now appears to be off. He previously named Florida State inside his top-5 back in May. Williams was last in Tallahassee for a junior day in March.

As a junior, Williams was named a finalist for Florida's 6A Mr. Football award while starring for Buchholz High School. He started off the season at wide receiver before taking snaps at running back as the year progressed.

Williams rushed 108 times for 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 85 catches for 1,473 yards and 13 more touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Williams set the school record with seven total touchdowns in a 63-22 victory against Tocoi Creek High School in October.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 193 overall prospect, the No. 14 ATH, and the No. 23 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

FSU will have to turn to other options such as five-star Calvin Russell, four-star Devin Carter, four-star Brandon Bennett, three-star Jasen Lopez, and three-star Camden Capehart.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Published
