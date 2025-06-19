Florida State misses out on top recruiting target to Florida Gators

Nole Gameday

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State has lost a recruiting battle to the Florida Gators in late June.

The Seminoles have started to find a rhythm on the trail over the last two weeks but they aren't going to be able to land every target on their wishlist.

On Wednesday evening, four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh announced his commitment to Florida over Florida State. Bronaugh recently decommitted from Nebraska and was someone the Seminoles have been trying to flip over the last couple of months.

The Florida native was on campus in Tallahassee last weekend for his official. Florida State also previously sent defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper to meet with him.

Bronaugh is coming off a junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 99 overall prospect, the No. 12 CB, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Despite losing out on Bronaugh, the Seminoles are in a good position to secure five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.

Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

