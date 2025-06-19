Florida State misses out on top recruiting target to Florida Gators
Florida State has lost a recruiting battle to the Florida Gators in late June.
The Seminoles have started to find a rhythm on the trail over the last two weeks but they aren't going to be able to land every target on their wishlist.
On Wednesday evening, four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh announced his commitment to Florida over Florida State. Bronaugh recently decommitted from Nebraska and was someone the Seminoles have been trying to flip over the last couple of months.
The Florida native was on campus in Tallahassee last weekend for his official. Florida State also previously sent defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper to meet with him.
Bronaugh is coming off a junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 99 overall prospect, the No. 12 CB, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Despite losing out on Bronaugh, the Seminoles are in a good position to secure five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.
Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
